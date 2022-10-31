Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $254.44 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

