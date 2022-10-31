SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,877 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 121,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 41,587 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,538,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $78.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

