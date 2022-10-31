Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.72 Million Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,044,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 259,004 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of DB stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72.

