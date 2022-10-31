Citigroup Cuts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $139.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

DTE Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DTE opened at $113.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

