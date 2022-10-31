Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,888 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 5.19% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

EQWL stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $87.99.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

