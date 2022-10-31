Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,678,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,785,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $178.52 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.34.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

