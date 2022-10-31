Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 120,011 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 645.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,011 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of XSVM opened at $47.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $57.17.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

