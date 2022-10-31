iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 132.8% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.