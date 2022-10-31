iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

