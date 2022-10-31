Mizuho Trims 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Target Price to $5.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $495.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. 8X8 has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $23.72.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $205,752. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its position in 8X8 by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 286,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

