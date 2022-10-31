Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock opened at $301.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.99. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

