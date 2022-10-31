Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

XSD opened at $160.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.78 and its 200-day moving average is $168.00. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.