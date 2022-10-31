iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,145 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 379,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 89,008 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 90,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.