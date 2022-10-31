Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 196,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

