Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.64 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

VIOV opened at $163.15 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.14 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average of $160.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.