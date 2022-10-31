Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DECK. TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.36.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of DECK opened at $345.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $448.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.33.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 13.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.