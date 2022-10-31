Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 796 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.60 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

