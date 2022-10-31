TD Asset Management Inc. Has $17.62 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $233.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

