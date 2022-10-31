TD Asset Management Inc. Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,005 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.