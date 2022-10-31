Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,022,000 after purchasing an additional 672,009 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Entegris by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,440,000 after purchasing an additional 473,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Entegris Stock Up 2.7 %

ENTG opened at $80.89 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.