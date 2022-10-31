TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $16,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 619,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 3.7 %

LH stock opened at $224.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average of $237.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

