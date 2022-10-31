TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 125,176 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,176 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of West Fraser Timber worth $19,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:WFG opened at $77.39 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFG. Raymond James downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.