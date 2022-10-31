Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after buying an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,727. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $107.10 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

