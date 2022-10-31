Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 532 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fastenal by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fastenal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

