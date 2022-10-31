TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $250.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day moving average is $227.80. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

