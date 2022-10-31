Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,641 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of LKQ worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after buying an additional 605,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $55.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

