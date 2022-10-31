Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Entergy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.86.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

