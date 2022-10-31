Aviva PLC Buys 52,153 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,153 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.39.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $164.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

