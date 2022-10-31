Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 202.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $309.59 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

