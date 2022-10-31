Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $141.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

