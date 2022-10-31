TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,250 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total value of $1,358,617.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,310,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total value of $1,358,617.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,310,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,536 shares of company stock worth $4,133,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $107.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.