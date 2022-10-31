TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 45,152 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Enerplus worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $4,516,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $11,576,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 73,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 406,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Enerplus Price Performance

Enerplus stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 28.82%. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

