TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 655 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 70,616 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $22.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.