TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,682 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $172.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.00. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

