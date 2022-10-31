Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 755 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after buying an additional 2,779,909 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

RY stock opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.16.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.