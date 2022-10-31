Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 325,522 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 2.60% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,617,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $22.22 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.