Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 1,124 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $76,947,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,132,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $15.20 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.86%.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

