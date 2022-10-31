Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoNation by 163.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.48. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $17,913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $17,913,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 872,582 shares of company stock valued at $97,144,389 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AutoNation to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.