Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $313.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.79 and a twelve month high of $314.74. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

