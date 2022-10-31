Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 114 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $92,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $201,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $219,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC opened at $107.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.68. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $107.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

