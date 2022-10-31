Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $867,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $10,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.5 %

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $223.14 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.17 and a 200-day moving average of $197.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

