Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 317 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,171,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 528,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,262 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $86.35 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.82.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.