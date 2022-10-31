Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 91,017 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $20.55 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

