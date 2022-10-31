Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,538.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

