Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Bank OZK Stock Up 3.8 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

