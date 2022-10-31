Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Cut by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,161,000 after acquiring an additional 258,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $240.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.58.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

