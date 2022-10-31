Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 157.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

