Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 66 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.43.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $166.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $169.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

