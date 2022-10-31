Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.50.

Raymond James Trading Up 4.6 %

RJF opened at $119.24 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James's payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company's stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

