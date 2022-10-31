Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crane by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Crane by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Crane by 438.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crane Stock Performance

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

CR opened at $100.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

